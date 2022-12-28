Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Singapore Exchange stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

