SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)
