SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 962,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $18,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 491,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

