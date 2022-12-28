Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $50.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

