Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Snap One in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 136.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Stock Performance

Snap One Company Profile

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $580.19 million, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.20. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

