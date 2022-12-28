Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 81619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

