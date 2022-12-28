Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 96.0% in December

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONN remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 116,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,441. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

