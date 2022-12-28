SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after buying an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SRLN opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

