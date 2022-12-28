SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Boosted by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

