SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Cut by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 12.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $332.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

