SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $168.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.