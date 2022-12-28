SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Brightworth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGM opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

