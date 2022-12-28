SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 148,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,504,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,240. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

