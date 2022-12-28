SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPLG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 108,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

