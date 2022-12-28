SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 61,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,239. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.