STAG Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 208.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 312.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

