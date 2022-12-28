Status Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $76.17 million and $3.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037486 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226047 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02015239 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,581,556.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

