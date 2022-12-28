Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,123 shares during the period. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Get ATAC Credit Rotation ETF alerts:

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA JOJO opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.