Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.