Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

