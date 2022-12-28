StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 19.6 %

TRVN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.