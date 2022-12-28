Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 8,958 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.