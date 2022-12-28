Stonnington Group LLC Buys 6,422 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

