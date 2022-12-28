Stonnington Group LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

