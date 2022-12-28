Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.