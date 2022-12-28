Stonnington Group LLC Invests $802,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 68.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.