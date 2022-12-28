Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.4% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

