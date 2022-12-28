Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

