Stonnington Group LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

