Stonnington Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

