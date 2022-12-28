StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,807 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 785.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,227. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.