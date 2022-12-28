StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.47. 313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

