StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

