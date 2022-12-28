StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

