StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $129,477.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,758.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

