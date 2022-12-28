Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.85 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002520 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $60.85 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.39 or 0.07254725 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030932 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069632 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055075 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008128 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022902 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,476,865 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
