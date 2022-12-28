Stratis (STRAX) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $57.35 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.73 or 0.07176072 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030479 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068162 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054645 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007915 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023420 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,499,293 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
