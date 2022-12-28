Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $316.67 or 0.01904550 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $165,526.73 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 267.51303847 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,278.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

