Strong (STRONG) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Strong has a market cap of $769,934.32 and $187,980.03 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00033642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05379678 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00495707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.89 or 0.29370903 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

