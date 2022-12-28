Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

