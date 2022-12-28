Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $251,763.84 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $251,763.84 and $20.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037571 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00038029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00226184 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072484 USD and is down -9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

