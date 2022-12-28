Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,802,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $351,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP remained flat at $210.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,778. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

