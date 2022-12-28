Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Mastercard worth $740,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 963.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 390,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 354,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $348.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,866. The company has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

