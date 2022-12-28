Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $307.51 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Analog Devices worth $307,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. 3,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

