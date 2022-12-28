Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $395.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $395,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,681. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50.

