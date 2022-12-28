Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $427.06 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Automatic Data Processing worth $427,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

ADP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

