Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $488.35 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Linde worth $488,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $329.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,116. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.04 and a 200-day moving average of $299.41.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

