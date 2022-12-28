Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $297,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

