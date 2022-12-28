Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 399,697 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Morgan Stanley worth $326,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. 40,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

