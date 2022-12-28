Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,523 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $575,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.11. 3,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,135. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.82.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

