Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a growth of 434.7% from the November 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,069.0 days.

Suncorp Group Trading Up 8.5 %

SNMYF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 7,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $8.89.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

