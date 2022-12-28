Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a growth of 434.7% from the November 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,069.0 days.
Suncorp Group Trading Up 8.5 %
SNMYF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 7,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $8.89.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncorp Group (SNMYF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.